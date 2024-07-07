The Lunatics Project Latest Podcast Dark Side Of NYC Explores Roosevelt Island's Past, Historic Buildings And Nellie Bly - Very Interesting, Have A Listen

The Lunatics Project:

... creates The Lunatics Radio Hour Podcast, Lunatics Magazine and short horror films. The Lunatics Radio Hour Podcast explores the history of horror and craft of modern day scary storytelling. Lunatics Magazine is a bi-annual creepy art zine that showcases creative work from a collective of talented artists around a central theme. Based in New York City, Abby and Alan produce these creative projects from their apartments. Abby works in media and Alan is a production sound mixer and director of photography....

The latest Lunatics Project podcast features Roosevelt Island.



I am beyond thrilled to present today's episode, a collaboration with our friend Alan at A Storied Native. We discuss Roosevelt Island, the New York Lunatics Asylum and Nellie Bly, the lost estates of Astoria, Queens and North Brother Island. https://t.co/zDlmKssVLZ pic.twitter.com/bXq1r10WsV — LunaticsProject (@lunaticsproject) July 3, 2024

Have a listen to the Roosevelt Island portion of the podcast.

and learn more about the history of Roosevelt Island's historic buildings and legendary journalist Nellie Bly's investigation of conditions at the Octagon Asylum.

More info about the Lunatics Project available at their website.