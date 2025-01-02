Great Work For Our Community Being Done By Roosevelt Island Non Profit Organizations - Take A Look Back At 2024 Accomplishments By Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance, iDig2Learn And Haki Compost Collective, Plans For 2025 Too

Roosevelt Island is fortunate to have many local non profit organizations run by residents offering a wide variety of services and programs for our community. Take a look back at what several of them have accomplished in 2024 and plans for 2025.

Haki Compost Collective.

Greetings from Haki, WOW! In just 13 Saturdays we collected 7,093 pounds of veggie and fruit scraps for the Big Reuse compost program. 2025 kicks off this Saturday, January 4th and yes, the Haki volunteers will be on hand to collect your food scraps in the green bins from 9 am to 2 pm at Motorgate Plaza. Volunteers welcome! Please write to find out how you can be part of the Haki Compost Collective - Hakicompost@gmail.com Corinna & Christina (Volunteers for Haki)

