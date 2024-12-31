NY Post Reports Today "Selfie Obsessed Tourists Create Roosevelt Island Tram Jam: 'Horrible, Horrible!'" - Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers Asking For Priority Boarding Before Sightseeing Tourists

The NY Post reported today on the insanely long line of sightseeing tourists making life miserable for residents.

According to the NY Post:

Selfie-obsessed tourists have taken over the Roosevelt Island tram — creating a massive headache for locals who are being forced to wait in lines stacked with as many as 250 people.

The tram between Manhattan and the smaller iconic island has long been a tourist destination, but it took off in popularity this summer when it was blasted on various “top attractions in New York City” lists and across social media....