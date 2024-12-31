NY Post Reports Today "Selfie Obsessed Tourists Create Roosevelt Island Tram Jam: 'Horrible, Horrible!'" - Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers Asking For Priority Boarding Before Sightseeing Tourists
The NY Post reported today on the insanely long line of sightseeing tourists making life miserable for residents.
Selfie-obsessed tourists create Roosevelt Island tram jam: ‘Horrible, horrible!’ https://t.co/ySjs4QPQAL— New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2024
According to the NY Post:
Selfie-obsessed tourists have taken over the Roosevelt Island tram — creating a massive headache for locals who are being forced to wait in lines stacked with as many as 250 people.
The tram between Manhattan and the smaller iconic island has long been a tourist destination, but it took off in popularity this summer when it was blasted on various “top attractions in New York City” lists and across social media....
Click here to read the full NY Post article.2370 people have signed the Trampled By Tourists, Priority Boarding for Residents and Workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram petition.
A group of Roosevelt Island residents spoke during the December 19 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors meeting Public Session advocating for residents/workers boarding preference on the Roosevelt Island Tram
