The Further Adventures Of Rosie,The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey - Watch Her Sprint To Achieve Takeoff Velocity Flying Up To Her Nightly Roosevelt Island Roosting Tree

The Manhattan Bird Alert and Hanabi have been chronicling the exploits of Rosie the wild turkey since her arrival last May on Roosevelt Island where she has made her home and has become our well liked neighbor.

Yesterday, the Manhattan Bird Alert showed us Rosie flying up to her nightly Roosevelt Island roosting tree.

Some unusual footage: after a demanding day of Wild Turkey business, Astoria sprints to achieve takeoff velocity and flies up to her nightly roosting tree on Roosevelt Island. 🦃 ❤️ 💤 pic.twitter.com/6iFQfZlcOf — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 3, 2025

Rosie was strolling Main Street this afternoon waiting for the RIVAA Gallery to open.

At other times, Rosie has been spotted hanging out at the Roosevelt Island Starbucks.

Astoria the Wild Turkey remains a keen observer of goings-on at the local Starbucks from the vantage point of her favorite tree. 🦃 ❤️ ☕ pic.twitter.com/FiFWZusuBf — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) December 31, 2024

Here's more on the adventures of Rosie, the Roosevelt Island wild turkey.