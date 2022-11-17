Construction Begins On $187 Million, 28 Story Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 - Developer Hudson Related Says 357 Units Will Include Market Rate Rentals, Memorial Sloan Kettering Workforce Housing And RIOC Office Space - Also Public Commons Area With Dog Run, Picnic Tables, Grill Stations, Porch Swings, Cherry Grove & More

Developer Hudson Related has begun construction on the Roosevelt Island Southtown Riverwalk Building 9.

Hudson Related announced on Monday November 14:

RELATED COMPANIES AND HUDSON CLOSE ON FINAL BUILDING OF ROOSEVELT ISLAND’S RIVERWALK NEIGHBORHOOD Riverwalk 9 will Complete the Quarter-Century Effort by Related and Hudson to deliver a 9-Building Community with more than 2,000 Residences, Retail, Restaurants, Parks, and more . Project will Create 357 Much-Needed Apartments, including Workforce Housing for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Employee....

During the October 19, 2022 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting, Hudson Related developer David Kramer outlined plans for the new 28 story Riverwalk 9 building

which will be located between the Riverwalk 8 affordable housing building and Firefighters Field.

Mr Kramer reported that the lower eight floors of Riverwalk Building 9 will be acquired by Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital for workforce housing and the upper 19 floors will be market rate rental apartments.

Building 9 will have combined 7 thousand square feet of ground floor and below grade office space for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp with a separate entrance and signage.

Mr Kramer added that the RIOC office space is:

... a sweetheart rent, probably not right adjective to use, let's just say a below market rent that was part of the negotiation....

Hudson Related will create a Public Commons space between building 8 and 9 that will include a new dog run. picnic tables, grill stations, amphitheater steps, porch swings, hammocks and cherry grove as shown below.



Also, a portion of Firefighter’s Field will be closed to public access during construction of the Building 9 superstructure. This work will also include erecting scaffolding along the boundary between the south side of the Building 9 site and the north side of Firefighter’s Field, erecting of sidewalk sheds, and adding a temporary curb ramp and crosswalk.

Here's Mr Kramer's Riverwalk Building 9 presentation to the October 19 RIOC REDAC committee



More information on Riverewalk Building 9 from this RIOC Memo