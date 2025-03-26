Heavy NYPD & FDNY Presence At Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building This Morning For Emotionally Disturbed Person Barricaded In Her Apartment - Residents Very Concerned For Longstanding Building Safety And Security Problems
There was a large NYPD and FDNY response this morning to an incident at the Roosevelt Island 460 Main Street Riverwalk Park affordable housing building including officers from the 114 precinct, the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) and the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications & Community Affairs Director Bryant Daniels reports:
At 7:21AM, PSD responded to a report of an individual experiencing a mental health issue at 460 Main Street. Upon arrival, PSD requested assistance from the NYPD, who responded to the scene and corrected the situation. DCPI can provide additional information as needed.
As Chief Brown has consistently stated over the past two years, Roosevelt Island is not immune to the mental health crisis affecting our city. PSD will continue to work with the residents of 460 Main Street to support the building in providing compassionate care to those in need.
An emotionally disturbed woman was taken to the hospital. There were no injuries reported.
... three things that we are very concerned about still to this day is the safety, security and cleanliness of the building. We have a very very serious problem in this building...
and:
... some of the biggest issues is the domestic violence in the building. and we've had several people who have been attacked, assaults. My understanding is that at least one of the two is still in the courts, this is 4 years later...
... comment on this incident today and the longstanding safety and security problems described by residents?
Riverwalk Park Management asked for additional time to answer. I will update story with their response.
