Heavy NYPD & FDNY Presence At Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building This Morning For Emotionally Disturbed Person Barricaded In Her Apartment - Residents Very Concerned For Longstanding Building Safety And Security Problems

There was a large NYPD and FDNY response this morning to an incident at the Roosevelt Island 460 Main Street Riverwalk Park affordable housing building including officers from the 114 precinct, the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) and the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.

Tipsters reported a woman wielding a hammer or pipe barricaded herself in a 6th floor apartment and smoke was smelled in the hallway. After several hours the woman was taken away on a stretcher by FDNY.





Riverwalk Park management sent an email notice to residents saying this was an isolated incident.



According to many residents, this was not an isolated incident but only one example of many longstanding problem incidents at the building.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications & Community Affairs Director Bryant Daniels reports:

At 7:21AM, PSD responded to a report of an individual experiencing a mental health issue at 460 Main Street. Upon arrival, PSD requested assistance from the NYPD, who responded to the scene and corrected the situation. DCPI can provide additional information as needed. As Chief Brown has consistently stated over the past two years, Roosevelt Island is not immune to the mental health crisis affecting our city. PSD will continue to work with the residents of 460 Main Street to support the building in providing compassionate care to those in need. A NYPD spokesperson added: An emotionally disturbed woman was taken to the hospital. There were no injuries reported. Residents of Riverwalk Park spoke about their issues of concern during the March 11, 2025 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement meeting with RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown. According to residents:

... three things that we are very concerned about still to this day is the safety, security and cleanliness of the building. We have a very very serious problem in this building...

... some of the biggest issues is the domestic violence in the building. and we've had several people who have been attacked, assaults. My understanding is that at least one of the two is still in the courts, this is 4 years later...

