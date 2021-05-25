Manhattan District Attorney Candidate Liz Crotty Meets And Speaks With Roosevelt Island Residents Last Saturday At Farmers Market - Watch Video Of What She Says About Not Being A Self Described Progressive, Law Enforcement, Listening To Victims And Big Fan Of Roosevelt Island
The race to become Manhattan’s next district attorney is shaping up to be one of the most important in decades, a watershed contest that is likely to fundamentally change the mission of the prominent office and may affect the future of former President Donald J. Trump.
Yet the eight candidates are all relative unknowns, and, with no public polling, there is no clear front-runner. The victor is likely to win the general election in November without having received a majority of votes in the Democratic primary.
Liz Crotty is among the candidates seeking to replace Cy Vance as Manhattan District Attorney.
According to Ms. Crotty's website:
As Manhattan District Attorney, my number one priority will be the safety of New York City and defending the rights of victims to get the justice they deserve. We can't afford a Manhattan DA who won't keep us safe....
Read Elizabeth's Priorities ...... Elizabeth will bring 20 years of firsthand criminal law experience to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office — experience that cannot be taught in a course on policy development or by tenure in an executive office, but experience that can only come from working in the trenches and the courts consistently, day after day.
Elizabeth’s experience has provided her a clear vision to see that the District Attorney’s Office can do better. However, she understands the only way to better the office is with a plan that is practical and works with the system.
Her plan starts with ensuring the office is working in the people’s best interest — always prioritizing every New Yorker’s hope for public safety. Every neighborhood and community needs to feel that the District Attorney’s Office is working for them. That means it must work closely in each and every in diverse community in Manhattan, as well as work with the police to make sure that they are protecting the communities they are entrusted to serve with dignity and honor....
Ms Crotty was at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market last Saturday speaking with residents about her run for Manhattan District Attorney and local issues. I spoke with her too. Here's what Ms. Crotty had to say.
I asked Ms Crotty what she thought of Roosevelt Island. She replied:
Oh I love Roosevelt's Island.
I've been coming here since I was a kid.
My best friends when I was like nine and ten years old, the family I grew up with lived right here on 530 Main street so when I was a kid and you wanted to come for a sleepover on Roosevelt Island you got a tram ride, you got to swim in a pool and you got to go see watch a movie in their apartment.
That was always a big thrill. I love Roosevelt Island. I play tennis here as an adult and so I've been a frequent visitor since the 1980s when it first started.
I've always been a big Roosevelt Island fan.
Ms. Crotty's opponents in the June 22 Manhattan District Attorney Democratic
Party Primary are:
- Eliza Orlins
- Dan Quart (interview at Farmers Market)
- Tali Farhadian Weinstein
- Diana Florence (interview at Farmers Market here)
- Tahanie Aboushi
- Alvin L. Bragg Jr. and
- Lucy J. Lang
