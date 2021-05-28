Roosevelt Island Memorial Day Weekend Transportation & Guidance From RIOC On Tram & Facilities
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.Roosevelt Island R train service to and from Manhattan..
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp:
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
As we move forward in the reopening stages of New York, kindly continue to maintain social distancing, wear face masks/coverings outdoors when in close proximity of others, and take the additional necessary precautions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, based on the current CDC Guidance being followed by New York State (see forward.ny.gov/reopening-
reference-guide).
Below is an update on Memorial Day weekend transportation and RIOC-controlled open spaces and facilities:
TRANSPORTATION:
Tram - Will run on a weekday schedule with both Trams operating and adhering to social distancing with 55 passengers per Tram cabin. There will be no Tram shuttle bus. Please see schedule info at: rioc.ny.gov/302
Red Bus - Will run on the weekday schedule. There will be no Octagon Express bus. Please see schedule at: rioc.ny.gov/368
Subway - Please plan your travel accordingly and visit mta.info/weekender or call 511 for more information. For electronic updates on F Train service, sign up for MTA Alerts at mymtaalerts.com.
NYC Ferry Service – For information go to: ferry.nyc
RIOC FACILITIES:
Open Areas/Facilities:
- Comfort Stations at Lighthouse Park and Southpoint Park
- Outdoor Tennis Courts – reservation system here.
- All public playgrounds
- All Fields are open
- Basketball hoops and soccer goals are available for use
- All public cooking areas (grills)
Closed Facilities:
- Sportspark
- All RIOC administrative offices
In addition, the Public Safety Department (PSD) will be patrolling the island, with extra patrols focusing on recreation and transportation areas.
Have a safe and healthy holiday weekend!
