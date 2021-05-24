One Year After Vigil And Program In Memory Of George Floyd's Murder Tuesday May 25 At Roosevelt Island Meditation Steps Hosted By RIRA Public Safety Committee And RI March For Justice Organizers
The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee, together with the young Roosevelt Island organizers of the June 3,2020 Black Lives Matter March For Justice, are hosting a vigil and commemoration in memory of George Floyd's murder on Tuesday May 25 at the Meditation Steps.
According to PSC Co-Chair Erin Feely-Nahem:
One year after the murder of George Floyd, Roosevelt Island activists, and neighbors come together to remember, and speak on where we go from here. Brought to you from the RIRA PSC and the organizers of the successful BLM March on R.I. In 2020.
Here are some scenes from the June 3, 2020 Roosevelt Island March For Justice.
BLM, Roosevelt Island pic.twitter.com/rU6FNUNP8f— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 3, 2020
Taking a knee for 9 minutes at Roosevelt Island March For Justice. Residents of all colors together. NYPD officers too. Fantastic job by the young Roosevelt Island youth organizers. Very proud of them. pic.twitter.com/noAh1ZtULu— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 3, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment