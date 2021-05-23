NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang Campaigning On Roosevelt Island Today Speaking To Residents, Business Owners And Walking Down Main Street From Nisi Diner To Grannie Annie's Bar On Way To RI Tram Back To Manhattan - RI Is A Hidden Gem Says Yang
NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang campaigned on Roosevelt Island today, speaking with residents, business owners and walking down Main Street from Nisi Diner to Grannies Annie’s bar on way to RI Tram back to Manhattan
Amazing afternoon talking to voters and small business owners on Roosevelt Island with future District Leader @estheryangny. Thank you to our incredible volunteers who came for canvassing. Riding the tram together was a treat! 🚡 pic.twitter.com/Sld9pUpiWx— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2021
I spoke with Mr Yang on the Roosevelt Island Tram about his visit to Roosevelt Island.
NYC Mayoral candidate @AndrewYang visiting Roosevelt Island today. Stay tuned for interview pic.twitter.com/F92yrFzCdb— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 23, 2021
Riding the tram with @AndrewYang as he officially endorses @estheryangny for District Leader 76 AD. #Manhattan #NYC— Cesar Marquez 🧢 (@ZarMarquez) May 23, 2021
Stay tuned tomorrow for my interview with Mr Yang as we walked down Main Street talking about NYC and Roosevelt Island issues.
.@AndrewYang with @estheryangny on the Roosevelt Island tram! This is the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/NUQQRSe3Pj— Conrad Taylor (@conradsamtaylor) May 23, 2021
