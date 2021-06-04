Friday, June 4, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket June 4- June 10 Savings, Product Offerings & Dairy Month Special Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Option & Digital Coupons Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket   

invites you to check out their June 4 - June 10 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items 

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.


By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 11:30:00 AM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )