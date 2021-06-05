Great News Says President Joe Biden, 31 Million People Now Enrolled In Affordable Care Act Have Health Insurance - Calls President Obama To Celebrate Obamacare, Watch The Conversation
Great news folks: we hit record-high health care enrollment. 31 million people now have coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Couldn’t think of a better person to celebrate this milestone with than President Obama, so I gave him a call. pic.twitter.com/QtLeskSNnY— President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2021
More info from
NY State and
NYC
on signing up for the Affordable Care Act health insurance.
