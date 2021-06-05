Saturday, June 5, 2021

Great News Says President Joe Biden, 31 Million People Now Enrolled In Affordable Care Act Have Health Insurance - Calls President Obama To Celebrate Obamacare, Watch The Conversation

More info from NY State and NYC on signing up for the Affordable Care Act health insurance.

