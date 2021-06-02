Roosevelt Island Wildlife, No Bear Or Mountain Lion But Baby Rocky Raccoon Spotted Scampering Across Rivercross Lawn Today - Common Sense Tip From Wildlife Freedom Foundation, Do Not Try To Chase Or Shoo The Raccoon Away
The Roosevelt Island twitterverse reports a raccoon scampering across Rivercross lawn today.
The Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) replied with wise advice.
@RIOCny @Rooseveltisland @wffny @RiocCeo there is a raccoon on the Rivercross lawn acting very skittish. May be a concern to small kids. FYI. pic.twitter.com/meHHDmDfxQ— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 2, 2021
The Roosevelt Island based WFF is a:
It's a kit (a baby raccoon) and very likely he ventured outside of its den and roamed away from his mom... Raccoons walk on rocks in the river at night so the baby will return there when he'll feel safe.— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) June 2, 2021
Common sense tip: Do not try to chase or shoo the raccoon away
... non-profit 501c(3) organization specializing in the rescue and placement of pets, wildlife rehabilitation of injured birds and mammals and advocating to protect, preserve wildlife in New York City. We are registered with the State Of New York, Dept. Of Agriculture And Markets, Registration No.: RR350.
More info on WFF available at their website.
Roosevelt Island does have our share of NYC wildlife. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about bears roaming our parks and streets.
A young woman saved her dogs from a bear by pushing it off a ledge with her bare hands. The viral video was posted by the woman's cousin Brenda on TikTok with the caption, ‘My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?!’ pic.twitter.com/xNldXvoc7P— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 2, 2021
Or mountain lions.
UPDATE 5/3:
For friends in Boulder. Now this is wildlife. I don’t think folks on Roosevelt Island could handle a Mountain Lion outside our window. https://t.co/1nWr7dHJ0P— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 23, 2021
Looking out for injured Roosevelt Island raccoon. https://t.co/1fmpvIwgts— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 3, 2021
