Graduate Hotel On Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus Opened Today, Take A Peek Inside At The Welcoming Lobby - Rooftop Bar & Restaurant Will Be Spectacular, But Not Opening Until Later This Summer
The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus opened for business today.
Summer is officially here and so is Graduate Roosevelt Island! We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 29th location and the first hotel on Roosevelt Island. #WeAreAllStudents pic.twitter.com/4I7lYxwwWI— Graduate Hotels (@GraduateHotels) June 1, 2021
Last Friday, I toured the Graduate Hotel and it looks fantastic. The ground floor will have an indoor restaurant with outdoor seating and a lobby area that is welcoming the Roosevelt Island community to sit,relax, eat, drink, chat and read.
The rooftop bar and restaurant is a site to behold. It reminded me of the old Rainbow Room on top of Rockefeller Center. The views are breathtaking.
Neither restaurant is open yet. The ground floor restaurant is expected to open soon with the rooftop area opening later this summer.
Here's a peek today at the lobby area and ground floor restaurant.
As previously reported, Roosevelt Island:
... ... residents will receive a $99 rate from June 1 – August 31, 2021 (plus applicable taxes and fees) and their friends & family can receive 10% off the hotel's Best Available Rate year round and that their apartment management firms will be sharing the booking codes....
Meal Plan is the operator of the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel restaurants and
lists job opportunities here.
