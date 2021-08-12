NYPD 114 Precinct Raid Roosevelt Island Apartment This Morning And Remove 2 Firearms, Bulletproof Vest And Other Weapons
Roosevelt Island is known as one of the safest neighborhoods in New York City which makes incident early this morning so shocking.
After executing a Search Warrant inside of 425 Main Street( Roosevelt Island) your Public Safety Team and Field Intelligence Officers removed 2 Firearms, 1 bulletproof vest, and other weapons from the location. @NYPDChiefPatrol #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/mmh3Nun4bm— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) August 12, 2021
Take a look at some of those weapons.
Witness reports a resident was arrested.
Stay tuned for more info.
UPDATE 2;50 PM:
According to a NYPD spokesperson
Following on investigation, a search warrant was executed inside of 425 Main Street on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours.
As a result of the search warrant the following was recovered:
- loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm,
- a sawed-off and defaced Remington rifle,
- a crossbow,
- ammunition,
- blow dart gun,
- blow dart,
- Roman Gladius scabbard,
- two daggers,
- a metal Sai,
- a Katana sword and
- a knife.
The following person was arrested and charged: Hernandez, Danny 30 year-old male.
Charges:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon
9 counts Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Violation of Local Law 23 Counts
According to observers, over a dozen NYPD officers, some in SWAT gear and machine guns, were involved in the weapons seizure and arrest.
