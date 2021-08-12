Thursday, August 12, 2021

NYPD 114 Precinct Raid Roosevelt Island Apartment This Morning And Remove 2 Firearms, Bulletproof Vest And Other Weapons

Roosevelt Island is known as one of the safest neighborhoods in New York City which makes incident early this morning so shocking.

Take a look at some of those weapons.

Witness reports a resident was arrested.

UPDATE 2;50 PM:

According to a NYPD spokesperson

Following on investigation, a search warrant was executed inside of 425 Main Street on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours. 

As a result of the search warrant the following was recovered: 

  • loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm, 
  • a sawed-off and defaced Remington rifle, 
  • a crossbow, 
  • ammunition, 
  • blow dart gun, 
  • blow dart, 
  • Roman Gladius scabbard, 
  • two daggers, 
  • a metal Sai, 
  • a Katana sword and 
  • a knife.

The following person was arrested and charged: Hernandez, Danny 30 year-old male.

Charges: 

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 

9 counts Criminal Possession of a Firearm 

Violation of Local Law 23 Counts

According to observers, over a dozen NYPD officers, some in SWAT gear and machine guns, were involved in the weapons seizure and arrest.

