Andrew Cuomo Resigns, Meet Next Governor Of New York Kathy Hochul - What Will This Mean For RIOC, Hochul's No Stranger To Roosevelt Island
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as NY State Governor
following the resignation by Governor Andrew Cuomo, effective two weeks from yesterday.
The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day.— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 11, 2021
I will travel the state to meet you, to listen to you and assure you that I’ve got your back.
I am prepared to lead. pic.twitter.com/KuUJeEHAYp
What, if anything, will the replacement of Mr Cuomo with Ms Hochul mean for Roosevelt Island residents who are governed by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) which is controlled by the NY State Governor's Office? Will there be any staff or policy changes?
BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he resigning after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women.— ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2021
“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.” https://t.co/VaFh0F44dc pic.twitter.com/1ckjWFDQL9
Time will tell but note that Lieutenant Governor Hochul is no stranger to Roosevelt Island.
Spending some time meeting with small businesses on Roosevelt Island with Council Member Ben Kallos. pic.twitter.com/7vXKj8UgWV— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) June 16, 2015
Lieutenant Governor Hochul is seen seated in 2015 picture with NYC Council
Member Ben Kallos, Hudson Related real estate developer David Kramer and
former RIOC President Charelene Indelicato at the now closed Coach Scot's Ice
Cream parlor.
I interviewed Ms Hochul in July 2016 during her visit to FDR Four Freedoms
Park and the Cornell Tech construction site.
Top of Roosevelt Island @Cornell_Tech #passivehouse @Rebecca76AD NY LT Gov @KathyHochul @galeabrewer @RIOCny & RICC pic.twitter.com/CMQKmQnUIE— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 13, 2016
Here's Ms Hochul speaking on Roosevelt Island in June 2015 at the Cornell Tech campus groundbreaking
.@KathyHochul is happy to be at Roosevelt Island today for several reasons, "not the least of which is I don’t have to be in Albany today"— Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) June 16, 2015
and
June 2017 at FDR 4 Freedoms Park
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced his resignation, effective in 14 days, a week after the state attorney general’s office found he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state's first female governor. https://t.co/we1tpDKj0m pic.twitter.com/3K0MmGmU0p— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2021
The Unbearable Narcissism of Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/annOQ8zhxW— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 10, 2021
Addressing the people of New York. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/0DOItVsW23— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2021
I thank the women who bravely stood up against power & spoke out for what is right. It is not an easy thing to do and I commend your strength & fortitude #believewomen https://t.co/CwpNp8SNus— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
My statement: pic.twitter.com/a8EXDloeQB— Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) August 10, 2021
Took long enough, wish the threat of impeachment had not been necessary. https://t.co/tI1HESlqv0— Ben Kallos (@kallos) August 10, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment