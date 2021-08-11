Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Andrew Cuomo Resigns, Meet Next Governor Of New York Kathy Hochul - What Will This Mean For RIOC, Hochul's No Stranger To Roosevelt Island

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as NY State Governor 

 following the resignation by Governor Andrew Cuomo, effective two weeks from yesterday. 

What, if anything, will the replacement of Mr Cuomo with Ms Hochul mean for Roosevelt Island residents who are governed by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) which is controlled by the NY State Governor's Office? Will there be any staff or policy changes? 

Time will tell but note that Lieutenant Governor Hochul is no stranger to Roosevelt Island. 

Lieutenant Governor Hochul is seen seated in 2015 picture with NYC Council Member Ben Kallos, Hudson Related real estate developer David Kramer and former RIOC President Charelene Indelicato at the now closed Coach Scot's Ice Cream parlor.

I interviewed Ms Hochul in July 2016 during her visit to FDR Four Freedoms Park and the Cornell Tech construction site.

Here's Ms Hochul speaking on Roosevelt Island in June 2015 at the Cornell Tech campus groundbreaking

and June  2017 at FDR 4 Freedoms Park

Here's more on Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

