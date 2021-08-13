Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Rooftop Bar In Graduate Hotel Opening Tonight With Gorgeous One Of A Kind NYC East River Waterfront Views
in the Graduate Hotel on Cornell Tech campus is opening tonight.
Many Roosevelt Island residents have been eagerly waiting for the opening of the Panorama Room rooftop bar to enjoy the one-of-a-kind gorgeous views of the NYC East River waterfront as well as the food and beverage menu offerings.
According to a Panorama Room spokesperson:
Hospitality duo and New York City natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom are thrilled to announce the opening of the stunning rooftop bar and lounge, Panorama Room, atop the recently opened Graduate Roosevelt Island offering unparalleled views of all five boroughs.Located on the 18th floor of the first-ever hotel on the island, Panorama Room’s incredible female-led food & beverage team includes Red Rooster Harlem, The Standard and Ace Hotel alum Megan Brown as Executive Chef and Estelle Bossy, whose impressive resume includes Union Square Hospitality Group and Del Posto, as Beverage Director. Guests can expect brilliant updates to martini- adjacent classics (think lychee martini, apple martini and a draft espresso martini) in addition to an extensive list of sparkling wines and fortified wines from Bossy all to be accompanied by an elevated ode to the sea from Chef Brown.
Rose and Abrous partnered with James Beard Award-winning design firm Parts and Labor Design on Panorama Room’s extraordinary 168-seat rooftop bar and lounge. The elegant, jewel box space evokes a sense of cinematic drama inspired by futurism which can be seen through the large-scale, monolithic chandelier with translucent tubular acrylic set above the Orobico Red marble bar top, palatial black mosaic tile columns adorned with geometric chrome sconces, vintage-inspired blush velvet tubular lounge sofas, and touches of chrome and marble. Parts and Labor Design custom-made all of the furniture and lighting in the space to bring to life the imaginative aesthetic of futuristic design defined through the lens of decades past.
Additionally, the space features a custom-designed DJ booth by Cédric Hervet, long time creative director for Daft Punk, and Nicolas Hervet of Hervet Manufacturier which was handmade at their atelier in Normandy. Rose and Abrous tapped Venus Over Manhattan partner Anna Furney and designer/creative director Darren Romanelli (aka Dr. Romanelli or DRx) to hand-select an exciting collection of art from au courant artists including Julia Chiang, Spencer Lewis, Alake Shilling, JPW3, Chris Martin, Brian Belott and Ida Eklbad to adorn the walls of the Panorama Room. They are also working artist and creative director Sophie Parker and her botanical studio Wife NYC to feature her plant-based sculptural artwork and custom arrangements.
Positioned at the entrance of the Cornell Tech campus, Graduate Roosevelt Island is a 224-key, 18-story hotel at the Cornell Tech campus on New York City’s Roosevelt Island is architecturally designed by internationally renowned design firm, Snøhetta, and New York City-based hospitality-focused architecture firm, Stonehill Taylor, with interior design from Graduate Hotels’ in-house team.
Open Thursday through Sunday: 5pm-midnight on Thursday, 5pm-2am on Friday, 3pm-2am on Saturday, and 3pm-midnight on Sunday.Make a reservation via Resy, and follow along @panoramaroomnyc.Easily accessible from the F Train, NYC Ferry and the Tramway, Panorama Room is located on the 18th floor of the Graduate Roosevelt Island: 22 North Loop Road New York, NY 10044About Call MomHospitality veterans, long time friends and NYC natives Med Abrous & Marc Rose of Call Mom began their partnership in 2011 when they opened The Spare Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, an award-winning gaming parlour and cocktail lounge which was recently awarded “Best Hotel Bar in America” by Tales of the Cocktail. Amid their success in the nightlife industry, the duo ventured into the city’s culinary scene in 2015 when they took ownership of Genghis Cohen, a true LA classic that serves up authentic New York-style Chinese food. The beloved Fairfax institution, which also doubles as a popular live music venue, has a storied history, feeding LA for more than 35 years. In early 2016, Med and Marc debuted Winsome, an all-day neighborhood restaurant that was lauded as one of Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in its first year and moved to a new location at the 33-acre Playa District campus in February 2020. Med and Marc began their partnership with Graduate Hotels to open the rooftop bar Mountaineering Club at the Graduate Seattle in the heart of the city’s University District in March 2019. The team also operates Poindexter, a coffee shop/natural wine bar hybrid on the main floor of the property as well as a forthcoming restaurant. Med and Marc are also the exclusive food and beverage operators at Graduate Nashville where they are behind Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole and Poindexter along with a buzzy rooftop bar and restaurant White Limozeen which was recently named one of the Best Bars in America by Esquire. The duo just unveiled their restaurant, Anything At All, and the stunning rooftop bar and restaurant, Panorama Room at the new Graduate Roosevelt Island in New York City. In addition to their joint ventures, Med and Marc have consulted on numerous hotel, restaurant, and bar projects in Los Angeles, New York, and internationally. For more information, visit www.didyoucallmom.com.
About Graduate Hotels®Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns across the country. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 29 hotels across the U.S. and an additional seven hotels set to open by the end of 2022. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a vertically integrated global real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008 and based in Nashville. For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.
The Panorama Room food menu is not available yet. Will post as soon as it is.
Here's Med Abrous speaking at the Roosevelt Island June 2 Graduate Hotel ribbon
cutting ceremony.
Never thought I would say this, but Roosevelt Island has several interesting bars and restaurants now.
Check out the Panorama Room and Anything At All in the Graduate Hotel, The Sanctuary Cafe & Event Space as well as Granny Annie's, Nisi, Fuji East and Piccolo Trattoria.
