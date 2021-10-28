RIOC Public Safety Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso Describes Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Training Practices During RIRA PSC Meeting
During October 19 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee meeting, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso described training procedures of the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.
According to Deputy Chief Amoroso, the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department has:
- Special Patrol Officers who are allowed to write summons and make arrests and
- Public Safety Officers who have not yet been sworn in by NYPD and not completed an eight week training program at Peace Officers school. PSO's cannot summons or make arrests.
Approximately 15 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officers are currently training for Special Patrol Officer status.
Learn more about Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department training from Deputy Chief Amoroso in this video of the October 19 RIRA Public Safety Committee meeting.
