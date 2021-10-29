No Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade For Second Consecutive Year But RIOC Will Present A Spook-tacular Halloween Harvest Extravaganza Saturday October 30 At Southpoint Park - Halloween At The Sanctuary And Granny Annie's Too
2021 will the second consecutive year without the Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade. According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is excited to present the Halloween Harvest Extravaganza on Saturday, October 30th at Southpoint Park, from 2 - 5 PM!
While we are unable to return to full Halloween activities at this time, this scaled-down free event will be a festive day of fun and a chance for all to show off your Halloween costumes -- whether they be spooky, funny, smart, beautiful, or downright terrifying! Activities will include pumpkin painting, costume walks, music, dancing, art activities, giveaways, and more!
Get ready to have a SPOOK-tacular time!
The 2020 Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade was cancelled last year due to the Covid Pandemic. RIOC has not explained why the Halloween Parade was cancelled this year too.
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance hosted a socially distanced, fun filled Halloween "Thriller" celebration last year.
Here are some scenes from the 2017 Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade - remember?
The Sanctuary is hosting an All Hollows Eve Silent Disco and Family Halloween.
And Granny Annie's Irish Bar is getting in the Halloween Spirit too.
Hopefully, next year the Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade will return.
