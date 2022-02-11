Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Cookie Booth At Farmers Market Saturday February 12 - Order Online Too And Help Support Our Local Girl Scout Troops
Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Troop 3233 Leaders Suzy del Campo Perea reports
Say it with Girl Scout cookies this Valentines!Come over to the Farmers Market this Saturday February 12th from 10:30 till the cookies last.Girl Scouts Troop 3233 of RI, the youngest of all, will have Girl Scout Cookies available for sale at the Farmers Market.Due to health and safety concerns, Girl Scouts are not going door to door offering our delicious Samoas, Thin Mints and S’mores, but we will have them available for you cause we can’t leave our faithful Islander supporters with out their long awaited cookies.There are more Cookie Booth sales coming up. So look us up at the Farmers Market!You can also order online GS Cookies from one of the 4 troops of RI. Each purchase helps the troop accomplish their goals, like going camping, special field trips, and every donated cookie will go directly to Coler Hospital and RIDA Food Pantry.Feel free to reach out with any questions and thank you in advance for your help!!Troop 3233 tinyurl.com/troop3233Brownie & Juniors (3rd and 4th graders)Troop 3002 tinyurl.com/troop3002Juniors & Cadettes (5th and 6th graders)Troop 3536 tinyurl.com/troop3536Cadettes (Middle School)Troop 3001 tinyurl.com/troop3001Seniors (High School)For anyone interested joining the Girl Scouts or for a special order, please email ritroop3233@gmail.com
