Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin Hosting Anti-Semitism Zoom Town Hall Wednesday February 9 - You're Invited To The Discussion With Simon Wiesenthal Center, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright And Hate Crime Law Enforcement Representatives
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side
NYC Council Member Julie Menin
is hosting an Anti-Semitism Town Hall via Zoom on Wednesday February 9 at 7
PM. According to Ms Menin:
Council Member Julie Menin invites the New York City community to a discussion on how to prevent and report hate crimes and antisemitism. This virtual town hall is in partnership with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Simon Wiesenthal Center, New York City Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the New York State Attorney General.When: Wednesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.
Why: On January 8th, at a Chase Bank ATM at East 86th Street and York Avenue, a customer withdrew several bills that had Swastikas and Nazi symbols. Several instances of antisemitism have occurred in the neighborhood these past few months.Last year, New York State had the most antisemitic incidents out of any state in the country. Both Manhattan and Brooklyn each had almost 100 antisemitic incidents. In the light of multiple recent antisemitic incidents in our community and the frightening hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas, a Town Hall on Antisemitism is being held.Who:· New York City Council Member Julie Menin· Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright· Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Michael Cohen· Commanding Officer of NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Inspector Jessica Corey· Commanding Officer of NYPD 19th Precinct Inspector Melissa Eger· Special Counsel on Hate Crimes at the Office of New York State Attorney General Rick Sawyer· Jewish Community Liaison from the NYC Commission on Human Rights Jonah Boyarin· Deputy Director of ADL New York/New Jersey Region Alexander Rosemberg· New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz
Next Wednesday, Feb 9, at 7 pm, I'll be hosting an Antisemitism Town Hall with @NYCCHR, @ADL, @NYPD19Pct, @SeawrightforNY, @simonwiesenthal, @NYStateAG, and @NYPDHateCrimes. (2/2)— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) February 2, 2022
Register at: https://t.co/OuPUxB1cWa pic.twitter.com/eT7FBsb197
This is just awful @LincolnRestler and our community stands with you. There has been a terrible rise in antisemitism all across our city. This needs to stop. At the @NYCJewishCaucus we will be working to address this citywide crisis. https://t.co/0IkctW6wcH— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) February 7, 2022
Here is our @NYCJewishCaucus statement on the recent anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn. https://t.co/8KjuvVcT0B— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) February 7, 2022
Here's Mayor Eric Adams speaking January 21 at the Central Synogogue.
“It breaks my heart – when I look&see the increase in antisemitism in this city&how much people don’t really appreciate the beauty of our diversity&as the Mayor, we want to put in place some real tangible short-term&long-term ways of how to come together as a City,” - @NYCMayor— JCRC of New York (@JCRCNY) February 2, 2022
