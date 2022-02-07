Monday, February 7, 2022

Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin Hosting Anti-Semitism Zoom Town Hall Wednesday February 9 - You're Invited To The Discussion With Simon Wiesenthal Center, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright And Hate Crime Law Enforcement Representatives

Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin is hosting an Anti-Semitism Town Hall via Zoom on Wednesday February 9 at 7 PM. According to Ms Menin:

Council Member Julie Menin invites the New York City community to a discussion on how to prevent and report hate crimes and antisemitism. This virtual town hall is in partnership with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Simon Wiesenthal Center, New York City Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the New York State Attorney General. 

When: Wednesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Why: On January 8th, at a Chase Bank ATM at East 86th Street and York Avenue, a customer withdrew several bills that had Swastikas and Nazi symbols. Several instances of antisemitism have occurred in the neighborhood these past few months.
 
Last year, New York State had the most antisemitic incidents out of any state in the country. Both Manhattan and Brooklyn each had almost 100 antisemitic incidents. In the light of multiple recent antisemitic incidents in our community and the frightening hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas, a Town Hall on Antisemitism is being held.
 
Who: 
· New York City Council Member Julie Menin
· Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright
· Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Michael Cohen
· Commanding Officer of NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Inspector Jessica Corey
· Commanding Officer of NYPD 19th Precinct Inspector Melissa Eger
· Special Counsel on Hate Crimes at the Office of New York State Attorney General Rick Sawyer
· Jewish Community Liaison from the NYC Commission on Human Rights Jonah Boyarin
· Deputy Director of ADL New York/New Jersey Region Alexander Rosemberg
· New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz
Here's Mayor Eric Adams speaking January 21 at the Central Synogogue.

Register here for the February 9 Anti-Semitism Town Hall.

