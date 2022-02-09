Roosevelt Island Kid Earl Carr Grows Up To Become Global Geopolitical Expert - Watch Zoom Video Discussion Of His New Book "From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations" Presented By The Roosevelt Island Library Moderated By Dr Kathy Grimm
Earl Carr grew up on Roosevelt Island as a child in the 1980's until he left for college and still has family living on Roosevelt Island.
Mr Carr is the editor of "From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations" published by Palgrave-Macmillan Press in September of 2021.Last January 25, Mr Carr discussed his book in a Zoom Conversation presented by the NY Public Library Roosevelt Island branch that was moderated by local pediatrician Doctor Kathy Grimm.
Here's Mr Carr's Roosevelt Island NY Public Library presentation of "From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations".
Mr Carr is:
Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CJPA Global Advisors. Based in New York he manages a multidisciplinary team of global research analysts, software engineers, marketing specialists, geopolitical analysts, and media professionals to guide the firm’s global thought leadership, client advisory practice, and cross-border venture capital mandate. He can be reached here.
Mr Carr adds:
In 1981, my parents moved our family (me, my younger Lisa, and my two older sisters Carolyn and Linda) to Roosevelt Island when I was three years old. At the time my father Dr. Earl A. Carr Sr. was representing Jamaica at The UN Security Council as one of the rotating members. At the time we lived on the 13th floor in Island House and Kofi Annan and his wife and daughter Nina lived on the 9th floor and my sisters Linda and Carolyn would often hang out with Nina and go to Blackwell park together. Kofi Annan would later become Secretary-General to The United Nations but would remember our conversations together.
In many ways, growing up on Roosevelt Island and the indelible memories I have of playing tennis outdoors with Tennis coach Joyce Mincheff and The New York Junior Tennis League (NYJTL) or in the tennis bubble, or having BBQ's at the lighthouse was the best one could have as a child. It is truly a privilege to have been raised on "The Island" as we would call it back in the day. In hindsight, I find it fascinating that I learned how to read and write in elementary school at PS/IS 217 on Roosevelt Island and would later utilize the foundations of those skills to write my first edited book volume, "From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations" published by Palgrave-Macmillan Press in September of 2021.
In sum, if you were to ask me why did I write this edited book volume, I would say that The US and China is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. If you look at the history of US-China relations it has always been defined by Cooperation and Competition. However when the US and China cannot forge a constructive relationship then American businesses suffer, US farmers are negatively impacted when there is a trade war, and American and Chinese students are impacted in their ability to study abroad. At the same time, US educational institutions are impacted as well as American employers in educating and retaining the best talent for employees are also critically impacted. Our globalized and interdependent ecosystems should and must require the free flow of goods, services, people, and capital. I hope that this edited book volume can serve to help educate and enable people to have a more informed view on China and US-China relations, as opposed to viewing China as an existential threat which is how it is often depicted in the media. Yes The US and China have different economic and political systems and some would even argue values as well however that should not deter the US and China from continually striving to find ways to cooperate, engage, learn from, and at times disagree with each other. We must recognize that solving differences between the US and China in a peaceful manner is the only solution because any kind of military confrontation would be catastrophic for both nations and the global community. Our generation and future generations are depending on us.
February 1st was Chinese new year, the most important traditional festival celebrated by millions of Chinese all over the world. As I reflect on growing up on Roosevelt Island, observing how the demographics on the island have evolved- going from a small Asian community to now having a significant Asian and in particular a growing Chinese community, it would behoove The United States and Americans to remember the words of Napoleon, who wrote, "Let China Sleep, For When She Wakes, She Will Shake The World." China (中国）which literally in Chinese translates into the "Middle Kingdom" or the center of the world, has and will continue to rise in global influence and thus the US will need to redefine and reimagine relations with China to better meet the challenges of the future global order.
Mr Carr also discussed his book,
"From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations, in a presentation to the National Committee On US-China Relations.
