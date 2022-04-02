2 Nights, 2 Events With Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance This Weekend - Come Share Your Song At MST&DA Open Mic Event Saturday April 15 And Enjoy An Evening Of You Can Always Come Home Cabaret Saturday April 16
The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) is presenting Two Nights, Two Events this coming Friday and Saturday April 15-16.
Friday evening is Sing Your Song, an open mic night at The Sanctuary and Saturday evening is the You Can Always Come Home Cabaret show at the Howe Theater in the Cultural Center
SING YOUR SONG 🎹❤️🎤❤️
Hosted by J-Fad & Kimbirdlee at THE SANCTUARY on ROOSEVELT ISLAND 851 Main St, NYC, FRIDAY, April 15th, 8pm, FREE
Sing your song at a new OPEN MIC NIGHT on Roosevelt Island! To sign-up in advance, email info@mstda.org. Singers can also sign up in-person at the venue. No charge to sing! Featuring performances by the MSTDA CABARET & YOU!!!
More videos from the 2017 You Can Always Come Home Cabaret here.
LIVE CABARET RETURNS TO MSTDA “You Can Always Come Home”
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance announces the return of the cabaret, “You Can Always Come Home” to the Howe Theatre on April 16th, 2022. Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner originated this cabaret in 2017 with original songs by Jonathan and other up and coming NYC composers at the time. The cast was a conglomerate of professional NYC actors, NYU students and alum, and MSTDA alum. The new 2022 cast of “You Can Always Come Home” (YCACH) includes a talented array of performers harkening from the early days of MSTDA: Brenna Stein, Deb Drucker, Barbara Parker and David Kolakoski; to new faces and voices; Jessy Li, Jeanne Castagnaro, Kay Clark and Anjana Rao; MSTDA alum (Ty Scanlan) and, of course, MSTDA’s Artistic Director, Kimbirdlee Fadner.
While the early cabarets, which were a collaboration between Common Man Musicals and MSTDA, were a hit, the direction of this partnership turned more toward developing full length musicals from 2018-present, such as “The Monkey King, “Northanger Abbey,” “The Wind in the Willows,” and “The Ghosts All Around You.” But MSTDA keeps moving and ANYTHING GOES when you enter the world of the cabaret! The evening will be filled with both nostalgic and new tunes. We feel a strong magnetic pull to gather together as a community of artists, in celebration of life and art through song. So, we invite everyone to grab a seat at the hottest show in town! We are so excited to bring cabaret back into the entertainment sphere of Roosevelt Island!
TICKETS:$20 general admission $15 students/seniors
PERFORMANCE: SATURDAY, April 16th 7pm
LOCATION: The Howe Theatre Roosevelt Island Cultural Center(548 Main Street)Jump back in time to the first ever “You Can Always Come Home” Cabaret on Feb 24, 2017:
