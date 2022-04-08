Roosevelt Island Concerts Spring Baroque Sunday April 10 At Good Shepherd Center, Featuring Music By Corelli, Bach, Jacquet De La Guerre & Handel - Watch Video Of RI Concerts Playing Schubert Symphony No 5 From August 2021
|Image from RI Concerts
We are happy to announce that the program originally scheduled to take place in December (postponed due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant) will now take place on Sunday, April 10th, at 4pm, at Good Shepherd Center. We appreciate your patience given the fluid nature of planning during the pandemic, and we can't wait to finally bring this music to you.
As before, three outstanding musicians - baroque violinist Dongmyung Ahn (faculty at the Aaron Copland School of Music), double bassist Max Zeugner (Associate Principal Bass at the New York Philharmonic), and harpsichordist Yi-heng Yang (faculty at the Juilliard School) - will perform a beautifully varied program of early music.
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in D major, Op. 5 No. 1
George Frederic Handel: Violin Sonata in E Major, HWV 373
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007
Elizabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Sonata No. 1 in D Minor
We would like to express our deep gratitude to you. Thank you for all of your ongoing support - we are grateful for your reciprocated dedication while life and plans have been tenuous, and we are so proud to share this community with you.
Finally, please also mark your calendars for our next orchestral concert on June 4th at 7:30 p.m. featuring conductor Benjamin Hochman and cellist Joel Noyes, brought to you by the Musicians Emergency Fund! More to come about that concert, and in the meantime, we look forward to seeing all of you this Sunday at Spring Baroque.
With best wishes from your RIC team.
PROOF OF VACCINATION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.
Though we do kindly ask that you continue to wear a mask at our concerts.
Your generous contribution keeps the series affordable:
Suggested donation: $20
Students & seniors: $10
Here's August 2021
Roosevelt Island Concerts
performance of Schubert:Symphony No.5 at the Good Shepherd Chapel.
More info on Roosevelt Island Concerts available at their website
0 comments :
Post a Comment