NYC Council Member Julie Menin Spends Afternoon On Roosevelt Island Meeting With New Coler CEO And Cornell Tech Dean - Discusses Coler Capital Budget Needs, Tours Cornell Labs And Takes A Spin With Autonomous Driving Vehicle Simulator
According to spokesperson for NYC Council Member (CM) Julie Menin:
CM Menin spent last Monday afternoon on Roosevelt Island walking around the island and meeting with executive leadership of key institutions.
First, the Council Member visited Coler Hospital to meet with new CEO Stephen Catullo. Mr. Catullo brought CM Menin on a tour of the facility while discussing capital needs ahead of budget season. The Borough President had been at the facility a few weeks earlier to have similar discussions. The CM also spoke about ways in which Coler could improve its relations with the Roosevelt Island community and was pleased to hear about new partnerships at Coler with Cornell Tech on art therapy and their community day as well as reengaging with local stakeholders on the Island.
On RI today I met with @NYCHealthSystem new Coler Hospital CEO Stephen Catullo. I toured the facility and learned about the innovative ways they are providing care for their patients including a technological partnership with @cornell_tech in expanding their art therapy program. pic.twitter.com/QdUTDjO4iP— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 4, 2022
The Council Member then rode the red bus down to Cornell Tech where she met with leadership including Dean Greg Morrisett. The Council Member toured many of Cornell's state-of-the-art labs including a lab working on simulating human response to driving that is collecting critical data for the development of autonomous vehicles. The Council Member also spoke with Cornell Tech about engagement with both the local community and the entire city. She briefly sat in on a presentation from NYC robotics high school student competition finalists from NYC First and got to see the great relationship that Cornell Tech has fostered in supporting STEM amongst NYC public high school students.
Great time visiting @cornell_tech today with Dean Morrisett touring all the incredible labs including a state-of-the-art driving simulator working on autonomous vehicles. The best part was meeting impressive NYC High School robotics competition finalists from @nycfirst! pic.twitter.com/wGzqGw5uyk— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 5, 2022
On her way back to taking the tram to Manhattan she saw some of the cherry blossoms!
As previously reported, earlier that Monday, CM Menin's staff:
... joined with Roosevelt Island NYPL branch manager Carlos Chavez to let the Roosevelt Island community know that participatory budget voting has begun and that all residents 11 years and older can pick up a ballot and vote in person at the Roosevelt Island library or vote online through through April 10....
... Among the items on the District 5 ballot are funding for technology enhancements to the Roosevelt Island NYPL branch (Item #9).
What can be done in 5 minutes?— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 6, 2022
🎧Listen to a song
📧Answer emails
🛒Make a grocery list
🗑Take out the trash
Or simply… 🗳voting on how you want $1 million of your money spent on participatory budgeting for District 5! Vote below:
https://t.co/lt7DsSDaep
0 comments :
Post a Comment