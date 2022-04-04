Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Technology Enhancements Among Projects On NYC Council Member Julie Menin's District 5 Participatory Budget Funding Ballot - All Roosevelt Island Residents Over 11 Years Old Eligible To Vote, Pick Up Ballot At Library Or Vote Online Thru April 10
As reported last January 18, according to Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Julie Menin:
...I’m very excited as we begin this Participatory Budgeting cycle. Participatory budgeting is a great way to get the pulse of the community and formulate the best use of city dollars. Participatory Budgeting shows the power and importance of this grassroots fueled process and I look forward to engaging the community.... Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget.
It's now time for residents of Ms Menin's NYC Council District 5 to vote on projects to be funded through Participatory Budgeting.
Earlier today, staff members from Ms Menin's office joined with Roosevelt Island NYPL branch manager Carlos Chavez to let the Roosevelt Island community know that participatory budget voting has begun and that all residents 11 years and older can pick up a ballot and vote in person at the Roosevelt Island library or vote online through through April 10.
Team Menin is live at the Roosevelt Island Library for #ParticipatoryBudgeting Voting and will be there until 2 pm! It's great to see the community coming out to vote on neighborhood improvement projects. Online voting at: https://t.co/JiztsSu9Ai@Rooseveltisland @RI_Daily pic.twitter.com/YRkyPXxShO— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 4, 2022
Today at Roosevelt Island @nypl. Vote to increase @LibRoosevelt funding with @JulieMenin #participatoryfunding https://t.co/HPV9uyAvzs— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 4, 2022
Among the items on the District 5 ballot are funding for technology enhancements to the Roosevelt Island NYPL branch (Item #9).Julie Menin's office:
In January 2022, Council Member Julie Menin announced that her office was allocating one million dollars of capital funding to continue participatory budgeting for the residents of New York City Council District 5. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. Over 40 project proposals were submitted and vetted by City agencies to ensure compliance and feasibility. Ballot items must be a physical infrastructure project that benefits the public and on City-owned property, have an estimated cost of at least $50,000 but not more than $550,000, and have a lifespan of at least 5 years.
Council Member Julie Menin is pleased to announce a list of 9 items—each ranging in cost from $64,000 to $550,000—that will be put for a vote between April 2 through April 10. The projects with the most votes up until $1 million has been accounted for will be funded.
The ballot is as follows:
Participatory Budgeting Vote Week will kick off on Saturday, April 2, and run until Sunday, April 10. This year, residents age 11 and older of Council District 5 (Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, and El Barrio in East Harlem) will be able to vote online at https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/ccdistrict5. For more details or to request a paper ballot, please contact the Office of Council Member Julie Menin at 212-860-1950 or email District5@council.nyc.gov.
Winning projects will be announced in late April and included in the City’s budget at adoption in June 2022.
“I have been a longtime proponent of Participatory Budgeting since I’ve served on the Board of Citizens Union. Civil engagement is so important to improve our district, because we can ensure that our community has a voice in these important budgeting decisions. As we continue through this process of the Participatory Budget, filling out a ballot is an integral part of civic engagement and impacting your community,” said Council Member Julie Menin.
“We would love community support for our schoolyard surface rehab. The old, degraded mats no longer drain well, and have become a hazard. The residue coats our sports equipment and the hands of our students in a black, oily patina. The slick and buckled surface limits school activities and is unsafe for any use by our co-located special needs school, PS138,” said David Getz, the Principal of East Side Middle School.
“Civic engagement is vital to the success of our communities and deeply rooted in the mission of The New York Public Library, which provides resources and services for all New Yorkers," said Sumie Ota, The New York Public Library's Associate Director for the East Manhattan Neighborhood Library Network. "We are grateful to be considered for this important funding to upgrade technology at Roosevelt Island, Webster, and 67th Street libraries. Thank you to Council Member Menin and the residents of the Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island for recognizing your local libraries as a community partner worthy of such support."
More info on Participatory Budget voting here.
