One Of Two Roosevelt Island Tram Cabins Out Of Service Starting Tomorrow June 12 Thru June 26 For Tram Haul Rope Replacement Says RIOC - Observers Express Hope That Giant RI Sign On Tram Plaza Being Temporarily Removed Not Return

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday, June 10, that the Roosevelt Island Tram South Cabin will be out of service starting Sunday June 12 thru approximately June 26 due to:

Please be advised that due to critical and necessary tram work beginning Sunday, June 12th, 2022, until approximately Sunday, June 26th, 2022, the South Tram Cabin will be out of service. The North Cabin will remain in service.

To accommodate this disruption, RIOC will be running a shuttle bus Mondays through Fridays from 3PM to 8PM, between the Roosevelt Island Tramway and the Tram Station at 60th St and 2nd Ave in Manhattan.

Boarding Locations/Routes:

Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: board at the R.I. Tram Station. Shuttle will make all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217)

Manhattan to R.I.: board at the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street. Shuttle will make all southbound local stops (beginning at 591 Main Street) to the Tram station.

Frequency: departing on the half hour, traffic depending.

Last Trip- Manhattan to R.I.: 8:30 PM Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: 8:00 PM

We encourage riders to plan accordingly and anticipate increased wait times for both the Tram and Red Bus shuttle. Please also consider alternate transportation options such as the F-train subway, ferry or Q102 bus.

We appreciate your patience.