Only One Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin In Service Thru June 26 For Haul Rope Replacement, After July 4 2nd Tram Cabin Out Of Service For Haul Rope Replacement Too - Why Won't RIOC Run Morning Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle For Elderly, Disabled And Other Travel Challenged Folks Asks Resident?

One Of Two Roosevelt Island Tram Cabins Out Of Service Starting Tomorrow June 12 Thru June 26 For Tram Haul Rope Replacement Says RIOC...

According to a knowledgeable source, RIOC will start work on the North Cabin Tram Rope the week after July 4 for 2 weeks.



Replacing the southern cable set on the Roosevelt Island tram. pic.twitter.com/57BWVbgnoX — josh levine (@bigjoshlevine) June 14, 2022

A resident found out the hard way that the single Tram cabin was operating on an hourly basis for a few hours earlier today and reports:

I got blindsided today with the Tram , the singular tram, running hourly. I had not seen any notification of that. Do you know if that hourly schedule will continue or was it a one day event?

Another resident Tweets:



FYI, I was just at the tram after going to Trader Joe’s. Arrived at 10:10 and was told the next tram would leave at 11am. No signage, no explanation so this was of course after going up the stairs with my bags. I walked to the F and the next train is in 18 min. Gotta love it.

For some reason @RIOCny @RiocCeo is not running morning Manhattan Red Bus shuttle during the Roosevelt Island Tram partial service outage for next 2 weeks with only 1 cabin working. Not even today when Tram running on hourly basis during certain hours. Maybe @JulieMenin can help — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 14, 2022

Thanks for posting! What a mess. — Megan (@Megan76898121) June 14, 2022

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) sent out one of their Advisories today about single cabin Tram Service and afternoon Manhattan Red Bus service:

Upcoming Tram Haul Rope Replacement Please be advised that due to critical and necessary tram work beginning Sunday, June 12th, 2022, until approximately Sunday, June 26th, 2022, the South Tram Cabin will be out of service. The North Cabin will remain in service. To accommodate this disruption, RIOC will be running a shuttle bus Mondays through Fridays from 3PM to 8PM, between the Roosevelt Island Tramway and the Tram Station at 60th St and 2nd Ave in Manhattan. Boarding Locations/Routes: Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: board at the R.I. Tram Station. Shuttle will make all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217)

Manhattan to R.I.: board at the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street. Shuttle will make all southbound local stops (beginning at 591 Main Street) to the Tram station.

Frequency: departing on the half hour, traffic depending.

Last Trip- Manhattan to R.I.: 8:30 PM Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: 8:00 PM We encourage riders to plan accordingly and anticipate increased wait times for both the Tram and Red Bus shuttle. Please also consider alternate transportation options such as the F-train subway, ferry or Q102 bus. We appreciate your patience.

A 39-year long time Roosevelt Island resident who says she thought she’d seen it all shares this message she sent to RIOC President Shelton Haynes in reply to today's RIOC Advisory:

Maybe stop sending these Advisories till:

1. RIOC adds some morning shuttle bus service after 9 am to Manhattan for seniors, elderly & other travel-challenged folks?

2. RIOC adds the caveat that on Tuesdays, as with previous Tram work, the single cabin runs on an hourly basis between 10 am & 2 pm — and offers us some bus service to Manhattan as noted above.

3. And RIOC adds the info about getting the Q102 to Queens Plaza to transfer to the Q60, Q101 & Q32 to Manhattan at the NYC Board of Education building at Queens Plaza North ... as the bus stop at the QP 7 Train is not in service due to construction. And getting some readable signage up in the Bus Stops & on the Red Buses...

Want the critics to stop? Or criticize less? Please help the folks who live & work here. And, it’s no longer Upcoming — it’s actually going on.

Please do better.

I asked RIOC today:

Why is there no morning Manhattan Red Bus service during the next 2 weeks while there is only partial Tram service and particularly today when the Tram was only running on hourly basis at times. Is it possible to have morning Manhattan Red Bus service during the Tram work?

Will update if RIOC answers.