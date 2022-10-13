Submit Your Roosevelt Island Infrastructure Project To NYC Council Member Julie Menin For District 5 Participatory Budget Funding, Deadline Is October 17 - Gallery RIVAA Seeking Participatory Budget Funding For Heating, Air Conditioning And To Renovate Staircase

New Yorkers, Participatory Budgeting is back for its twelfth cycle! This is your opportunity to voice your opinion on how city funding will be spent to directly improve your neighborhood. The process is underway. Learn more here: https://t.co/6Ajdlymo25 pic.twitter.com/x00TxVnOcS

According to the NYC Council:

Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. The process began in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 1989. Today, there are more than 3,000 participatory budgeting processes around the world, most at the municipal level....

Submit your ideas via our online, digital map here . Let the participation begin! What is Participatory Budgeting?

This year, 30 Council Members across New York City are asking residents how to spend at least $30 million in capital funding. Between September and October, you can propose ideas that would improve public spaces such as schools, parks, libraries and public housing in your community.

Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin adds in this release from her office:

Council Member Julie Menin is proud to announce an allocation of one million dollars to continue participatory budgeting for Council District 5 (Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, and El Barrio in East Harlem). Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. Since her time serving on the Board of Citizens Union, Council Member Julie Menin has championed the importance of civic participation in our budgeting process.

A total of one million dollars of the Council Member's discretionary budget allocation can be used for physical infrastructure projects that benefit the public, cost at least $50,000, and have a lifespan of at least 5 years. For example, projects such as local improvements to schools, parks, libraries, housing, and other public spaces can be funded.

Area residents are invited to share project ideas that could be implemented within her Council District by visiting this website and sharing proposals by October 17, 2022.

Ideas are then submitted to the respective City agency for evaluation and cost and Council Member Menin’s Office works with community partners to formulate a ballot for voting. Ballots will be distributed throughout the East Side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island as well as through an online portal for voting.

The last cycle winners were:

Schoolyard Resurfacing for M.S. 114 and P.S. 138 - 798 votes; This $380,000 project will replace the slippery, degraded mats of the schoolyard that date back to the building's construction over a decade ago. This will improve the overall safety and sanitary conditions for the students

Technology Upgrades at New York Public Libraries - 798 votes; This $250,000 project will provide technology enhancements at Roosevelt Island, Webster, and 67th Street Libraries.

Pathway Repavings- 747 votes; This $300,000 project will repave 10,000 square feet of paths in Carl Schurz Park.

Additional Projects that were funded with $380,000:

Four NYPD Cameras- 668 votes; This $160,000 project will fund 4 NYPD cameras in Council District 5. These security cameras would enhance crime prevention, provide a sense of security in public areas, and establish surveillance in underserved areas.

M.S. 177 Bathroom Renovations- 665 votes; This $225,000 project will renovate one faculty and one student bathroom, both of which are in a general state of disrepair. It would upgrade the sinks, faucets, toilets, soap dispensers, mirrors, tile floors, stalls, paper towel dispensers, and urinals.

P.S. 151 Water Bottle Filling Stations- 652 votes; This $64,000 project will install 8 water bottle filling stations to cover each of the five floors of the school.

“I’m very excited to begin another cycle of Participatory Budgeting. Our Office’s first annual participatory budgeting process was an unqualified success with robust community engagement as over 1800 constituents cast ballots,” said Council Member Julie Menin. “In the last cycle, we funded critical community projects that focused on supporting our schools, protecting our green space, and promoting public safety. I look forward to engaging with the community and funding more great projects as we run Participatory Budgeting for a second year.”