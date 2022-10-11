NY State Senator Jose Serrano Passes The Torch To Liz Krueger As The Next Roosevelt Island State Senator Last Saturday At The Fall For Arts Festival

Due to NY State Senate re-districting, Liz Krueger will in all likelihood become the next State Senator for Roosevelt Island starting in January 2023 replacing long time Roosevelt Island State Senator Jose Serrano.

See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org

In an overwhelmingly Democratic Party State Senate District, Ms Krueger is expected to win the 28th Senate District election this year. to become the State Senator representing Roosevelt Island.



Senators Serrano and Krueger attended last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival and spoke about the change in Roosevelt Island State Senate representation.

Here's what they had to say.



Ms Krueger is a 20 year veteran of the NY State Senate and the powerful Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee which among many other responsibilities approves nominees to the RIOC Board of Directors.



Early voting period begins October 29 thru November 6. Election Day is Tuesday November 8.