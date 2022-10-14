Great News, Tacos, Fajitas, Enchiladas, Burritos, Quesadillas, Flautas & More On Menu Of New Roosevelt Island Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant Opening Saturday October 15

Roosevelt Island residents have been asking for a Mexican restaurant for a very long time.

Tomorrow, your wish will be granted.

The Authentic Mexican Food restaurant will be opening on Roosevelt Island Saturday October 15, in the space currently occupied by the Wholesome Macelleria butcher shop at the Rivercross building, 503 Main Street. The existing butcher shop opened in March 2021 after the original plan of a Cafe/restaurant for the space was changed due to the Covid Pandemic and limitations on indoor dining.

According to a spokesperson for Main Street Retail Master Leaseholder Hudson Related, the current ownership of butcher shop is :

... switching to a sit-down Mexican restaurant. They will keep the butcher shop initially before making a full transition.

Here's the menu for Roosevelt Island's new Authentic Mexican Food restaurant.

Yesterday, I spoke with owner Jimmy Kim about the new Roosevelt Island Mexican restaurant. Mr Kim explained that initially the restaurant seating will be the same as in the current space

and will eventually expand as the transition from butcher shop to Mexican restaurant is completed. Outdoor seating will be available in the future too.



He added that the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on weekends, approximately 12 PM -10 PM and 3 PM 10 PM on weekdays. The kitchen will close at 9 PM. Take out is available but no delivery yet.

But the new Roosevelt Island Authentic Mexican Food restaurant does not have a liquor license yet so no Margaritas or other alcoholic drinks. I'm told they are in the process of applying for the liquor license.

They will also be coming up with a new name soon.



Let's welcome our new Authentic Mexican Food restaurant, owner Jimmy Kim and Chef David Vidales (shown below)



to Roosevelt Island and wish them luck with their new business.

