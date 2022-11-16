Tree Pruning And Removal Work Happening This Week On Roosevelt Island - Residents Upset Over Tree Cutting But RIOC Says 2 Trees Are Safety Hazards With Risk Of Falling And Striking An Individual - RIOC Needs To Do Better Communicating With Roosevelt Island Community

Last week, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced in an email Advisory:

To keep up with RIOC’s commitment to providing the best quality of life possible for those who live, work and visit our community, RIOC will be performing tree work to beautify and remove hazardous trees. The work performed will not affect vehicular traffic or the pedestrian walkway. Parking will be unavailable 7 am - 5 pm at the following locations: Tuesday, 11/15 & Wednesday, 11/16, at the rear of 475 Main Street Thursday, 11/17, at the rear of 405 to 415 Main Street Friday, 11/18, rear of 405 Main Street Friday, 11/18, at the rear of 455 and 465 Main Street We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.

Last Monday I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and VP of Communications Akeem Jamal:

I’m preparing a story on the tree pruning scheduled to start tomorrow.

How many trees are being removed and what criteria is used to determine that they are hazardous?

Will the removed trees be replaced?

Has Rioc consulted with any residents regarding the trees being removed and pruned?

No response from RIOC.

Yesterday, a Roosevelt Island Tipster shared this photo and asked:

Tree pruning or tree cutting?

Also yesterday, I spotted this tree cut down on Riverwalk Lawn behind 465 Main Street



and posted the photo on Roosevelt Islander Instagram page. Comments included:

Consult with the community? Are you new here? That never happens!

Strange, that was a beautiful tree

Trees being cut down for no reason, well done. Last time I checked they cut down 2 70-80y/o trees at octagon backyard for falling leaves in people’s lunchboxes

I can’t believe this is happening

They removed awesome big tree on the Sportspark and never asked the community

They never consult with the community!

This Just. Gives the cry babies on Roosevelt Island more to cry about

This morning, after investigating the reason for the tree pictured above being cut down, a Riverwalk building ownership representative reported:

Although the base of the tree was looking solid, the upper part of the tree had hallowed out and 2 large branches fell to the ground. Cornell was concerned about the safety issue and the Building Resident Manager was aware of the cutting and involved in it. It seemed as though this was a safety issue and addressed as a safety issue.

This evening, RIOC President Shelton Haynes responded to community concerns about the tree cutting:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community Members, There have been several inquiries concerning the tree work happening on Roosevelt Island – I hope to provide you with a clearer understanding of why the work must be completed as it is to ensure the well-being and safety of all Islanders. In October of this year, RIOC sought the services of an independent Arborist, Bartlett Tree Experts, after RIOC’s Director of Horticulture, a certified Arborist, deemed two trees on the Island to be ‘hazardous” and a “risk” of falling and possibly striking an individual. According to Bartlett Tree Experts, it was subsequently found that the two trees in question would “pose a certain degree of hazard and risk from breakage, failure, or other causes and conditions.” Simply put, the tree and its branches may not withstand mother nature, and there is a high degree of probability it could fall. Attached you will find images of the jeopardized trees – shown are trees with comprised foundations, gaping holes, and cracked surfaces, all of which question the tree’s integrity and poses a significant risk to the community. The safety and well-being of all Islanders are and will continue to be the number one priority for RIOC and my administration. I appreciate your understanding as we work to keep our Island community safe. P.S. Removing trees is always the last resort for RIOC, which is why we hire an outside firm to conduct a risk assessment. RIOC has planted 135 trees this year and will continue to work with the community to plant more.

Important Tree Work Announcement: Parking will be unavailable 7 am - 5 pm at the following locations:



- Thurs. 11/17, at the rear of 405 to 415 Main St



- Fri. 11/18, rear of 405 Main St



Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy adds:

Shelton- Thanks for your response to the questions. I know these trees were in bad condition. I have seen branches fall from them frequently and the slit in the side of one trunk seemed to be constantly increasing. Hopefully some new specimens will be able to fill in the area. These trees were probably planted in about 1939 and have served the island well. I am sure some replacements will be appreciated. Attached is a photo of what may be the tree or trees Photo Credit A Frank

at the Central Nurses Residence which was on this site.

RIOC needs to be doing a much better job communicating to the Roosevelt Island community before they start cutting down trees as well as on many, many other issues.

RIOC recently hired a new Vice President of Communications. RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Communications VP Akeem Jamal promised improved community communications. So far, not much has changed from prior practices.