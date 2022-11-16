Progress At The Roosevelt Island Sportspark Renovation, Water Spotted In The Pool - RIOC Says Work 95% Complete, Waiting For NYC Inspections

The Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool and Gym closed September 1, 2021 for an $11 million renovation that is almost completed by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).

Today, progress was spotted by Volker, a Roosevelt Island Tipster, who shares this photo of the Sportspark pool full of water.



During the October 20 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, RIOC President Shelton Haynes reported that the Sportspark renovation is about 95% complete.

RIOC is waiting for punch lists work to be completed. Also, Department of Buildings and FDNY inspections of the facility.

RIOC hopes to open Sportspark in a couple of months if not sooner.