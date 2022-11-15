Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech Invites You To Gather Around And Join In Our Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch Wednesday November 16 - Check Out The Weekly Menu Too And Cafe Holiday Closure Dates

The Cafe @Cornell Tech invites you to Gather Around And Join Us In Our Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch Wednesday November 16

The Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch Menu is Cider Glazed Turkey Breast Mushroom, Marsala Roasted Potatoes and Spiced Butternut Squash.

Check out The Cafe @Cornell Tech Weekly Menu too

The Cafe @Cornell Tech will close 

for the Holidays November 23- November 27 and December 23 - January 2.

We wish you a joyous holiday season and a happy prosperous New Year.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:12:00 PM

