Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech Invites You To Gather Around And Join In Our Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch Wednesday November 16 - Check Out The Weekly Menu Too And Cafe Holiday Closure Dates

The Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch Menu is Cider Glazed Turkey Breast Mushroom, Marsala Roasted Potatoes and Spiced Butternut Squash.

Check out The Cafe @Cornell Tech Weekly Menu too.

The Cafe @Cornell Tech will close

for the Holidays November 23- November 27 and December 23 - January 2.

We wish you a joyous holiday season and a happy prosperous New Year.