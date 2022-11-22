NYC Emergency Management Department Seeking Applicants For 2023 Strengthening Communities Program That Offers Grants Up To $40 Thousand - Any Roosevelt Island Organizations Interested And Qualified?
Are there any Roosevelt Island groups/organizations interested in applying for
the
NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM)
2023 Strengthening Communities Program?
We are in the final week of accepting applications for the latest session of our Strengthening Communities program (December 2nd). Emergencies affect every community differently, but you can help your community be prepared and resilient. Your Community Network can receive funding up to $40K to work on a community emergency plan through NYC Emergency Management's Strengthening Communities Program.
A community network is a group or a coalition consisting of nonprofit, community, and faith-based organizations that are organized around an issue important to their community such as climate change, gun violence, housing, disability rights, or other issues etc...*
The training program focuses on five key areas/deliverables to build an emergency plan specific to your community:
- Creating a needs assessment
- Designing community maps of the area where you provide services
- Building a resource directory
- Preparing a communication strategy
- Creating donations and volunteer management plans
NYC Emergency Management staff provides training, coaching sessions and tools that guide participating networks through the program.
Criteria for Community Emergency Network:
- Must be a network or coalition convening at least four times a year
- Have been established for at least two years or more
- Have established communication networks among its member organizations
- Have connections within the community it serves
- Committed to establishing a formal community emergency plan for their community
- Able to identify two community organizers who are committed to leading and administering all mandatory deliverables
- Participate in mandatory capacity-building training classes, led by NYCEM
Here’s the link to the application and requirements
To learn more about Roosevelt Island emergency preparedness, check out the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Zoom webinar on Fire Safety and Preparedness Tips For The Holiday Season this evening at 8 PM.
