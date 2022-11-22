NYC Emergency Management Department Seeking Applicants For 2023 Strengthening Communities Program That Offers Grants Up To $40 Thousand - Any Roosevelt Island Organizations Interested And Qualified?

Are there any Roosevelt Island groups/organizations interested in applying for the NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) 2023 Strengthening Communities Program?



According to NYCEM:

A community network is a group or a coalition consisting of nonprofit, community, and faith-based organizations that are organized around an issue important to their community such as climate change, gun violence, housing, disability rights, or other issues etc...*

The training program focuses on five key areas/deliverables to build an emergency plan specific to your community:

Creating a needs assessment Designing community maps of the area where you provide services Building a resource directory Preparing a communication strategy Creating donations and volunteer management plans

NYC Emergency Management staff provides training, coaching sessions and tools that guide participating networks through the program.

Criteria for Community Emergency Network:

Must be a network or coalition convening at least four times a year

Have been established for at least two years or more

Have established communication networks among its member organizations

Have connections within the community it serves

Committed to establishing a formal community emergency plan for their community

Able to identify two community organizers who are committed to leading and administering all mandatory deliverables

Participate in mandatory capacity-building training classes, led by NYCEM

Here’s the link to the application and requirements