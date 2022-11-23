Roosevelt Island East Side Buildings AVAC Underground Garbage Removal System Out Of Service Until Further Notice Says RIOC - Watch Video Explaining How AVAC Tubes Get Jammed And Fixed During Fascinating Tour Of AVAC System
During an October 23,2022 tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage removal system, NYC Sanitation Department worker T.J. explained how the AVAC system is forced to shut down due to a variety of obstructions in the tubes and is eventually fixed.
Watch the video from beginning for a full tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC system.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced last evening:
Roosevelt Island Community,RIOC added today:
Please be advised the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s (RIOC) east side line of the AVAC System has been shut down for emergency work following an obstruction in the main line.
RIOC is working closely with the New York City Department of Sanitation to have the issue fixed as soon as possible. Be assured RIOC is constantly communicating with the property managers providing updates on any and all progress to address the issue. Also, in anticipation of gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday, RIOC has created other arrangements for building managers to discard garbage should the issue be prolonged.
RIOC will keep Islanders aware of all critical updates delivered via email, text, and social media as information is received.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Team RIOC
East Side Buildings Impacted on Main Street :
405, 415, 425, 455, 460, 465, 475, 480, 510, 516, 536, 540, 548, 556, 560, 576 & 580
Roosevelt Island Community,
This is an update to the notice sent out yesterday at 6:10 pm concerning the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s (RIOC) east side line of the AVAC System.
The east side line of the AVAC System is out of service until further notice. RIOC continues to work with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) to address the issue. Until the service is restored, RIOC has provided property managers an alternate area to dispose of the garbage. RIOC has an agreement with DSNY to have garbage pickup services available to mitigate buildup during the AVAC service disruption.
RIOC will continue to send updates via email, text, and social media as information is received.
Thank you for your continued cooperation as we work to restore the service.
Team RIOC
