You're Invited To RIRA Roosevelt Island Community Emergency Committee Zoom Talk On Fire Safety And Preparedness Tips For The Holiday Season - Have A Safe Thanksgiving
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:
RIRA Community Emergency Committee meeting on Fire Safety and Preparedness
Long time community activist and RIRA member Frank Farance presents his monthly talk on Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness. Since April 2021, RIRA's Community Emergency committee has been providing a monthly presentation on the 4th Thursday each month at 8-9 PM, except November which is the 4th Tuesday. Each month we address a different topic, including seasonal hazards and preparedness. This month's topics include Fire Safety and Preparedness tips for the holiday season.
AGENDA: Topics for TUESDAY November 22, 2022 8-9PM webinar
The following is the Zoom meeting info:
- Fire Safety
- What causes fires?
- Holiday cooking fire hazards
- Holiday celebration fire hazards
- Holiday weather fire hazards
- Closing, Q&A
Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
91230498521?pwd= Q05STWZGUk1iUm9Iai9YajFmbnI2dz 09
Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521
Passcode: 591680
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,91230498521#,,,,
*591680# US (New York)
+16469313860,,91230498521#,,,,
*591680# US
