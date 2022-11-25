Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Temporarily Relocating To Winter Home Under The Motorgate Helix Starting Tomorrow, November 26 - Big Reuse Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving To Motorgate Helix Tomorrow Too

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is relocating from Good Shepherd Plaza to their temporary winter home under the Motorgate Helix starting this Saturday, November 26.

According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:

The move is necessary to be out of the inclement winter weather.

The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables and much more.



Also, relocating to Motorgate Plaza for the winter is the Big Reuse Roosevelt Island compost Food Scrap Drop Off Site