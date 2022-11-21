The Shape Of Truth In Words, Images & Sculpture On Display In New Gallery RIVAA Window Exhibition By Roosevelt Island Artists Tony Vita And Victoria Thorson - Ideas From Mark Twain, Plato, Paul Cezanne, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Dalai Lama, Coco Chanel & More
Tony Vita and Victoria Thorson are collaborators on an exhibition currently displayed at the Gallery RIVAA Rivercross building window
Take a close up look at The Shape Of Truth words and images from Mr Vita
and sculptures by Ms Thorson.
The Shape of Truth exhibition will be displayed until the beginning of December.
