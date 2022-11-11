Friday, November 11, 2022

Veterans Day 2022, Thank You To All Members Of The United States Military For Your Service And To Our Local Roosevelt Island Veterans Too

Today, November 11 is Veterans Day.

According to History.com:

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as "the Great War." Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, November 11th became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars...

 

The Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park observed Veterans Day today.

In 2018 a standing room only ceremony was held on Veterans Day to thank 

and honor

  

local residents who were veterans.  

  

Here's today's National Veteran's Day Observance Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. 

 

Thank you for your service to the members of United States military. And some Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm Veterans Day Humor.

