Roosevelt Island Residents Show Up To Support American Democracy By Overwhelmingly Supporting The Election Of NY State Governor Kathy Hochul Over Republican Lee Zeldin
Americans can breath a sigh of relief that there was no "Red Wave" of Republican MAGA candidates winning election yesterday.
Here in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Lee Zeldin.
Roosevelt Island residents
According to the NYC Board Of Elections, Governor Hochul received 1896 votes and Lee Zeldin received 436 votes.
Here's the breakdown of Roosevelt Island voting for NY State Governor.
Election District 61 ( Coler Hospital Octagon Building, Manhattan Park)
Kathy Hochul Democratic Party Ballot 372 - Working Families Ballot 28
- Total 400
Lee Zeldin Republican Party Ballot 90 - Conservative Party 6 --------------
Total 96
Election District 62 (Westview, Roosevelt Landings buildings 576 & 580 Main Street)
Kathy Hochul Democratic Party Ballot 532 - Working Families Ballot 58
--- Total 590
Lee Zeldin Republican Party Ballot 125 - Conservative Party16
--------------- Total 141
Election District 63 (Island House, Rivercross, Roosevelt Landings buildings
560 to 510 Main Street)
Kathy Hochul Democratic Party Ballot 483 - Working Families Ballot 42
----- Total 525
Lee Zeldin Republican Party Ballot 97 - Conservative Party 8
-------------------- Total 105
Election District 64 ( Southtown Riverwalk Buildings and Cornell Tech
Kathy Hochul Democratic Party Ballot 346 - Working Families Ballot 35
------- Total 381
- Lee Zeldin Republican Party Ballot 89 - Conservative Party 5 ---------------------- Total 94
Roosevelt Island Totals:
- Kathy Hochul - 1896 Votes
- Lee Zeldin - 436 Votes
The vote was close
and Republicans made gains in Congress and the NY State Legislature.
But it could have been so much worse.
New Yorkers: Who showed up to vote? Use our interactive map to see which neighborhoods came through and voted in high numbers. https://t.co/ikZ4v6LSZA pic.twitter.com/wrb5KTSBax— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) November 9, 2022
Roosevelt Island's new Congressional representative is Jerry Nadler and NY State Senator is Liz Krueger.
Rebecca Seawright was re-elected as our NY State Assembly Member.
