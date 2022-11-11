Citi Bike Boyz Stunt Rider Attempts Roosevelt Island FDR Park Memorial Wall Jump Challenge Before Being Spotted By Security Staff - Did He Succeed?

Roosevelt Island's FDR 4 Freedoms Park has become a popular spot for skateboarders to sneak in and attempt to jump from the Louis Kahn designed Memorial Wall before being spotted and kicked out by the Park's staff or Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.

According to Jenkem Magazine You Tube video transcript:

... Roosevelt Island is on the east side of Manhattan in between Manhattan and Queens and it's just like a skinny island with this big monument at the end. It's like the most amazing skate spot ever...

Scoping out Roosevelt Island with the Citi Bike Boyz:https://t.co/dISDueOn0Q pic.twitter.com/9fswSEvstl — Jenkem Magazine (@jenkemmag) November 9, 2022

Jenkem Magazine adds:

... If you’re still not familiar with Citi Bike Boyz, they’re a group of New Yorkers who roll around the city doing ridiculous stunts on the iconic blue rideshare bikes, filming and sharing their hijinx for our viewing pleasure... ... This time around, we hit up head Citi Bike Boy Jerome Peel to see if he’d be up for the challenge of hitting the Roosevelt Island monument....

Here's the Citi Bike Boyz Roosevelt Island challenge at the FDR Park 4 Freedoms Park.