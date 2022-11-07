Blinding Light Coming From Roosevelt Island Sportspark Renovation Newly Installed Exterior Signage Burns Our Eyes Says Resident - Lights Need To Be Calibrated Says RIOC More Than 2 Weeks Ago

As previously reported, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes reported during the October 20 RIOC Board of Directors meeting that:

... The Sportspark renovation is about 95% complete. Waiting for punch lists work to be completed and, Department of Buildings and FDNY inspections. Hope to open in a couple of months if not sooner....

Prior to the October 20 RIOC Board meeting, Roosevelt Island residents noticed very bright lights coming from the Sportpark exterior signage entrance. Some said the lights were blinding.

During the October 19 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting, I asked about the blinding lights at Sportspark.

RIOC Director of Capital Planning & Projects Prince Shah replied that the reason for the blinding lights was:

... they have not been calibrated yet....

Apparently the Sportspark signage lighting has still not been calibrated.

A resident asked last Friday:



I was wondering if anyone has brought the newly installed (within the last month or so) Sportspark light to your attention. Seems to be a feature of the new remodel. It's a huge light with bright, exposed vertical bulbs right next to what I believe is the gym entrance - on the same side as the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club entrance. It's incredibly bright and spoils the view. We basically can't look in that direction anymore or it burns into our eyes. My kids used to enjoy watching the tram go by at night - not anymore!

It's time to calibrate the lights.