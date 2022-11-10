Sponsored Post - Grow NYC Fourth Annual Roosevelt Island Free Stop N Swap Community Event Saturday November 12 - Bring Items You No Longer Need To Give Away, Take Something New Home With You, Reduce, Reuse And Save Money

“We love teaming up with GrowNYC for the Stop N’ Swap,” says partner Christina Delfico,iDig2Learn’s founder. “We dig, we plant, and we love protecting nature so getting good quality joyful things into the hands of others is good for the planet and our wallets too!” The Roosevelt Island Stop ‘N’ Swap® event details include:

WHAT: Free Stop ‘N’ Swap Community Reuse Event

WHEN: Saturday, November 12th, 12pm – 3pm*

Donations accepted 11am-2pm

WHERE: Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center – 546 Main St (Ground Floor) Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

“The average NYC household discards about 2,000 pounds of waste a year. By reusing through events like Stop ‘N’ Swap, NYC residents can take part in diverting over 3 million tons of refuse disposed of each year, keeping them out of landfills and incinerators,” said Marcel Van Ooyen, GrowNYC President and CEO. “In addition to the economic and environmental benefits, they also build community as New Yorkers come out and meet their neighbors.”

Since 2007, GrowNYC’s Stop ‘N’ Swap program has developed a regular following among thrifty and environmentally conscious New Yorkers. GrowNYC’s Zero Waste Programs are funded by the NYC Department of Sanitation. To learn more please visit Grow NYC.