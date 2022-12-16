Sponsored Post - FDR Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Wishes Roosevelt Island Community A Joyous New Year- Visit In Person And Learn More About The Park, Take A Virtual Lego Train Tour Too
The FDR Four Freedoms Park Wishes The Roosevelt Island Community A Joyous New Year.
Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park is the first memorial dedicated to the former President in his home state of New York. Located on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island in New York City, it is the last work of the late Louis I. Kahn, an iconic architect of the 20th century. The Park celebrates the Four Freedoms, as pronounced in President Roosevelt's famous January 6, 1941 State of the Union speech: freedom of speech & expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.The PBS Channel 13 Treasures of New York program profiled the FDR Four Freedoms Park in this video.and you can take a fantastic virtual tour of the FDR Park on this Express Lego Train.
Learn more about the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park and visit in person.
