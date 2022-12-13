Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe Hosting Holiday Toy Donation Drive Drop Off Box - Check Out This Week's Menu For Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, Hot Chocolate & Smoothies, Good Wifi Connection Too
The Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe is hosting a Holiday Toy Donaton Drive
Share The Spirit Of Joy This Season. Bring An Unwrapped Toy To The Cafe Through December 21.
Here's this week's menu at the Cornell Tech Cafe.Cornell Tech Cafe is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast and lunch. Coffee, Hot Chocolate and Smoothies too
