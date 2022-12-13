Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe Hosting Holiday Toy Donation Drive Drop Off Box - Check Out This Week's Menu For Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, Hot Chocolate & Smoothies, Good Wifi Connection Too

The Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe is hosting a Holiday Toy Donaton Drive

Drop Off Box.

Share The Spirit Of Joy This Season. Bring An Unwrapped Toy To The Cafe Through December 21.

Here's this week's menu at the Cornell Tech Cafe.

The Cornell Tech Cafe is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast and lunch. Coffee, Hot Chocolate and Smoothies too

with a very good wi-fi connection. Bring your laptop if you wish.

