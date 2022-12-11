$11 Million Roosevelt Island Sportspark Facility Opening Delayed Again, Now Slated For Late Winter 2023 Says RIOC - Closed For Renovations Since September 2021, "It's Beyond Ridiculous" Says Resident

Reported in September 2022:

The Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool and Gym closed September 1, 2021 for an $11 million renovation currently being undertaken by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).... ... RIOC originally projected the Sportspark renovations to be completed by the Spring of 2022 but that was pushed back to September and then the Fall of 2022.

RIOC Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal reported in September 2022:

... At this time the project is on target for completion early Fall.

During the September 29,2022 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting, RIOC President Shelton Haynes reported the Sportspark Facility substantially completed but target opening date delayed until late Fall/Winter.

During the October 20, 2022 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, Mr Haynes said the Sportspark renovation is about 95% complete. RIOC is waiting for punch lists work to be completed and Department of Buildings and FDNY inspections. Mr Haynes added that RIOC hopes to open in a couple of months, if not sooner.

This week, grass was laid in front

of the Sportspark so some residents thought the facility was getting ready to open.

But that was not to be.

Yesterday, Team RIOC sent out an advisory with another Sportspark opening delay:



Dear Roosevelt Island Community, The highly anticipated renovations to the Sportspark Complex are near completion. In the coming weeks, a more detailed announcement will be made concerning hours of operation, improvements to the Complex, pricing structure, permitting information, and other pertinent details you may find of interest. The facility’s grand opening is slated for Late-Winter 2023, equipped with a new aquatics and management teams; and RIOC is in the final stages of coordinating with New York City agencies to secure the Department of Building and fire safety permits needed to open. We share your excitement as we kick off the New Year with an announcement of our Sportspark Complex – wait until you see what investments have been made. We look forward to welcoming you in soon! Warm wishes, Team RIOC

... The Sportspark Building consists of two floors and is approximately 56,000 gross square feet. After 40 years of use, the facility is in need of infrastructure and general renovations to accommodate current and future programming and operational needs. The Sportspark Renovation project entails demolition and removal of existing mechanical, electric, and plumbing (“MEP”) infrastructure serving the East and West portion of the facility; and the installation of two new HVAC units and new ductwork in the Eastside pool area. In addition to this, installation air handling units will also be installed, as well as unit heaters, among other renovations on the east and west side locker rooms. Steel dunnage will be done for HVAC on the roof; and upgrades to the fire alarm, and a BMS system, will also be installed in the facility. For Sportspark, architectural upgrades include reconfiguring locker rooms, upgrades to finishes, and new light fixtures on the East and West Side. Work on the Westside consists of a new administration office, new reception area, new weight room, a renovated multipurpose room for the second floor, and new gym flooring. Finally, upgrades will be made to the main Westside entrance with a new curtain wall and exterior cladding with “Sportspark” signage....

As one frustrated Sportspark Tipster said today:

It’s beyond ridiculous. The original plan was 3 months, then it became 8 when they increased the scope of the project. But then it became 9 months, then 12, then 15 and now 19 months. And that is if they make it by late winter. And to be even more cautious and pessimistic we have to hope that when they turn the 45year old system on, everything works. But, I remain wishful !

Contributing to the frustration of Sportspark Users is RIOC's refusal to disclose reasons for the delays. I've asked RIOC Public Information Officer Akeem Jamal why he refuses to answer press inquiries on issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents.

Mr Jamal's answer was:

RIOC wants to control the narrative.