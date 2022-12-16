You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Holiday Exhibition "Into Light" Opening Reception Saturday December 17 - Come Celebrate The Season, Make Art Part Of Your Holidays

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:

Amish Darr an acoustic performer based out of Greenpoint, Brooklyn will be playing at RIVAA holiday show on December 17th at 7:30pm

We are pleased to welcome the Roosevelt Island Community to RIVAA Gallery for our annual Holiday Exhibition. Come celebrate the season with us, give a gift of art and make art a part of your holidays. This year’s exhibition, “Into Light”, will open on December 17, 2022 from 6-9.

Our gallery is in dire need of restoration. In particular, we need to replace our defunct HVAC system, retrofit the electrical system, renovate our restroom, and build an area for a modest retail space.

Optimistically, we will then be able to heat our gallery in winter, cool it in summer, properly light our members’ artwork, and offer ongoing exhibits and community events throughout the year.

The Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association (RIVVA) opened its doors as a non-profit organization in 2002. The Association comprises an internationally diverse group of artists and art lovers whose mission is to render Roosevelt Island, New York City’s “Island of Art.” Supported by public and private donations, RIVVA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life on our island by providing a venue for art, music, dance, and spoken word events.

We are hoping to raise $150,000 through this Go Fund Me appeal.

RIVVA appeals to you to contribute what you can so that we may continue this critical work to serve our ever-growing community.