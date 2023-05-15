Call For Queer Roosevelt Island Artists Of All Sorts To Exhibit Their Work For June Pride Festival At RIVAA Gallery - Opportunity To Bring Visibility Of LGBTQ+ Residents On Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports:



Greetings Queer Roosevelt Islanders



Here is another community event that I'm working on with a fellow community member, Penny Gold. We were given the opportunity to bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community on Roosevelt Island at RIVAA Gallery during Pride Month.

RIVAA Gallery had June 26--July 2 available. We are putting out a call for local Queer Artists of all sorts to show their work at the Gallery for that week with an opening night & closing reception to promote visibility of our LGBTQ+ residents on Roosevelt Island. We will also be having events each day of that week at the Gallery with partnering local groups: from music to poetry to a documentary film. We have the support of RIOC and other politicos and local organizations....

If interested please contact ThomHeyer@gmail.com or GoldenPenny1987@gmail.com