US Ambassador To The United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield With Women Of The Security Council Ride A Crowded Roosevelt Island Tram On Field Trip To Visit The Nellie Bly Girl Puzzle Monument In Lighthouse Park

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:
The women of the UN Security Council took a field trip to Roosevelt Island to see "The Girl Puzzle" – a monument that honors the life and legacy of American journalist Nellie Bly.
What a moving visit (and you couldn't have picked a more perfect spring day for it!)
Accompanying Ambassador Thomas- Greenfield to Roosevelt Island were:
- Pascale Baeriswyl Swiss Permanent Representative to the UN,
- Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nation,
- Vanessa Frazier Ambassador of Malta & Perm Rep to the UN,
- and the representative from the UAE
Here' more on the Roosevelt Island Girl Puzzle Monument
and my brief 2021 interview with the Girl Puzzle Memorial sculptor Amanda Mathews.
Some scenes from the December 11, 2021 Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Nellie Bly Monument.
