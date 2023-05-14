US Ambassador To The United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield With Women Of The Security Council Ride A Crowded Roosevelt Island Tram On Field Trip To Visit The Nellie Bly Girl Puzzle Monument In Lighthouse Park

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:

The women of the UN Security Council took a field trip to Roosevelt Island to see "The Girl Puzzle" – a monument that honors the life and legacy of American journalist Nellie Bly. What a moving visit (and you couldn't have picked a more perfect spring day for it!)

What a moving visit (and you couldn't have picked a more perfect spring day for it!) pic.twitter.com/EVIMrrcQJf — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) May 12, 2023

Accompanying Ambassador Thomas- Greenfield to Roosevelt Island were:



and my brief 2021 interview with the Girl Puzzle Memorial sculptor Amanda Mathews.

Some scenes from the December 11, 2021 Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Nellie Bly Monument.