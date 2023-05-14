Sunday, May 14, 2023

US Ambassador To The United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield With Women Of The Security Council Ride A Crowded Roosevelt Island Tram On Field Trip To Visit The Nellie Bly Girl Puzzle Monument In Lighthouse Park

According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:

The women of the UN Security Council took a field trip to Roosevelt Island to see "The Girl Puzzle" – a monument that honors the life and legacy of American journalist Nellie Bly.

What a moving visit (and you couldn't have picked a more perfect spring day for it!)

Accompanying Ambassador Thomas- Greenfield to Roosevelt Island were:

Here' more on the Roosevelt Island Girl Puzzle Monument

 

and my brief 2021 interview with the Girl Puzzle Memorial sculptor Amanda Mathews

Some scenes from the December 11, 2021 Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Nellie Bly Monument.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:11:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )